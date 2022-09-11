Striking a balance when it comes to enhancing a community can be difficult. A case in point is in Barren County.
For several years, a group called the Downtown Park Steering Committee has been working to realize a long-standing vision of building a new park along West Main Street in downtown Glasgow.
That effort, however, looked like it might be in jeopardy as the same site was picked by a county group as the ideal location for a new county justice center.
The property is being called Site E and includes a Dollar General store, a glass building owned by the Glasgow Water Co. and several city-owned lots.
While the park advocates and county group were willing to share the five-acre property, Barren County magistrates instead proposed an option-to-purchase agreement to the Glasgow City Council to buy the entire property just for the judicial center.
The Glasgow City Council recently rejected the option-to-purchase agreement 5-4, citing the park issue.
Wes Simpson, organizer of the Downtown Park Steering Committee, said part of Site E has been the proposed location of the park since 2018, when it was sold to the city by the Bale family for that use.
Simpson said his group has raised more than $750,000 to go toward building the park.
Likewise, the state has given $32 million to fund the building of a new judicial center.
According to the parties involved, a compromise plan may be in the works and presented at a Monday Glasgow City Council meeting.
Some indications are that the compromise will be that the county purchase only the portion of the five-acres that the judicial center needs, leaving room for the park and a farmers market.
We believe that compromise is in the best interests of the community, whether it be the plan to split the property, or another site is located for one of the projects.
Downtown parks have many benefits for a community, while there is also no doubt that a new judicial center is needed, and a central downtown location is ideal.
We hope officials can come to a compromise that will serve both needs, which while they may seem to be competing, are equally valid.