The recent story of the trash collection contract has been messy, to say the least. Our hope is that the saga will have a cleaner ending.
For more than 20 years, Scott Waste Services has had the local franchise for residential waste hauling and disposal in Bowling Green. The company has drawn the scorn of some residents who have been dissatisfied with the level of service over the years.
That led to some smiles when it was announced in June that Warren Fiscal Court voted to award the exclusive city waste hauling franchise to Republic Services.
However, that deal wound up being quickly scrapped.
Scott Waste, apparently feeling no allegiance to its longtime customer that had effectively just fired it, informed the county that it planned to stop service July 31.
Republic, meanwhile, reported it was unable, or unwilling, to start the service sooner than Sept. 1.
Obviously, having trash collect for the entire month of August on the streets and backyards of Bowling Green was not an option.
So the county was back to square one, and turned to the one company that already had the infrastructure in place – Scott Waste.
Last week, the county signed a contract with the company to provide city trash hauling for five more years.
In the county, residents can choose from several trash haulers: Blue Moon Sanitation, Scott Waste, Republic Services, Green River Waste and Taylor Sanitation.
In Bowling Green, there will undoubtedly be new complaints stemming from the Scott contract as the company is moving away from so-called back-door pickup where trash cans are retrieved from behind houses.
Now, unless there is a demonstrated need for back-door service, trash cans will be emptied only from curbside.
There could be some positives to the situation, however.
Scott currently provides waste services in the city at a cost of $20.25 per month.The price beginning Aug. 1 drops slightly to $19.37.
More importantly, we hope that the situation incentivizes Scott Waste to improve its level of service.
Steve LaFollette, division vice president for Scott Waste, told Fiscal Court as much last week: “We’re approaching this as if it’s a brand-new contract. We’re trying to come in with a fresh approach.”
Under the new contract, the county can cancel Scott’s franchise agreement in a year if service isn’t satisfactory.
Let us hope that is a sufficient carrot to dangle and we are not in this messy situation a year from now.