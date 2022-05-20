The primary elections are over, and we now know which candidates were successful and who fell a little short in seeking public office.
Our hats go off to all the candidates who won in their bids for public office. They busted their tails knocking on doors, attending meetings, speaking at public forums, putting out yard signs, doing a lot of handshaking and just putting themselves and their families out there. It’s not an easy thing to do, to say the least. To those who did win their primaries, we wish them and their opponents in November the best of luck.
For those who fell short, we echo the same applause for them as well. These candidates also put themselves and their families out there, busted their tails campaigning and brought ideas to the table on how to make this the best community possible. They deserve to be applauded as well for deciding to be a part of the democratic process.
On the federal level, we would like to congratulate U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., for securing his party’s nomination to face off against Democratic challenger Charles Booker in the fall. We congratulate Booker for securing his party’s nomination as well. We wish them both the best of luck in the general election and hope both will do their best to run clean campaigns.
We would also like to congratulate U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., for securing his party’s nomination for reelection to Congress. We also congratulate Democrat Hank Linderman for winning his party’s nomination to run in the fall as well.
On the local level, we want to congratulate all of the candidates who ran and won Warren County magistrate races. This year seemed a lot different than past years as a lot more candidates were on the ballot. That’s a good thing because whether they won or fell short, it’s always good to hear new ideas and visions on how to keep our county moving in the right direction.
For those who fell short, hold your head high as you put yourself and your families out there and put your all into your respective campaigns. These candidates didn’t have to get involved, but they did so because they wanted to make a difference and offer new ideas that they believed would better our county.
We’ve said it for years, and we will say it again, that it really is sad that the voter turnout was so low. We believe voters have a duty and an obligation to get out and vote for the candidate of their choice. And if they don’t vote we would say to them they have no right at all to complain with the outcome of the races.
Now it’s time to focus on the general election, and we wish all the candidates the best moving forward. Once again, we hope that all candidates on the federal, state and local levels will run clean campaigns.
The voters of Kentucky and Warren County deserve nothing less.