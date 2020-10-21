We were excited to learn in recent days that construction is expected to move forward on the planned aviation museum at the Aviation Heritage Park. Once complete, this facility figures to further enhance the park, which is already one of our community’s crown jewels.
This is just one of several phases that remain ahead, however. After a range of delays – involving fundraising, weather and the coronavirus – the AHP board of directors is apparently ready to take “a leap of faith,” according to board President Joe Tinius. That leap is taking the more than $1 million that’s already been raised and establishing the shell of the building on a site near the AHP at Basil Griffin Park. From there, more money will need to be raised before outfitting the interior.
While there still seems to be a potentially long journey before the board, we consider it a promising sign that it feels confident enough to proceed. It’s difficult to predict how long it will take to generate the remaining balance, especially as businesses and individuals continue to struggle with the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But once the museum is finished, the 11,000-square-foot structure – which will be designed to look like a 1930s-era hangar – should attract aviation enthusiasts from around the nation.
The museum is a natural evolution for the AHP, which has steadily grown over the years. Just two months ago, the park added its seventh aircraft: a Sikorsky helicopter restored to resemble the Marine One on which Bowling Green native Col. Arthur “Mac” Reynolds flew U.S. presidents.
Eventually, plans call for a Piper Cub similar to one flown by Glasgow native and aviation pioneer Willa Brown to take residence inside the museum, alongside other artifacts and memorabilia that cannot be displayed outdoors. And the overall construction plan will create room for as many as six more aircraft pads for future expansion of the outdoor exhibit.
The potential for the finished facility is impressive, and we believe we join many in the region in hoping the AHP board is able to move the project forward as quickly as possible. We’re sure the delays have been frustrating for the park’s leadership, but the ultimate objective is still within reach, and we look forward to one day enjoying the fruits of their labor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.