Well-run corporations should focus on running their businesses, taking care of their employees, making money for shareholders and being good corporate citizens.
Many large corporations here are efficient and well run and still support efforts to improve quality of life in southcentral Kentucky. General Motors is a prime example. GM and its employees have been huge supporters of United Way of Southern Kentucky. Many other corporations and businesses in our community do the same to help nonprofits and other worthwhile organizations.
Sadly, in today’s world we’ve seen too many large corporations that have gotten involved in hot-button issues that many people in our country adamantly disagree with. One only has to look at Delta Airlines and Coca-Cola, two Georgia-based corporations that got involved in a hot-button issue last year when they spoke out against that state’s new election-integrity bill.
The Coca-Cola Co. made a statement at the time that the law would make it harder for people to vote, not easier.
Coca-Cola was just plain dumb to cave to activist organizations that were promoting a false narrative. They didn’t do their homework, either, as the new Georgia election law actually makes it easier for people to vote, not harder.
These companies faced huge backlash from many in our country who believed they had no business getting involved in this hot-button issue. People have choices, and sales were undoubtedly lost when Major League Baseball moved its All-Star Game out of Atlanta. As a result of this dust-up, the city of Atlanta lost millions of dollars.
Another company that sparked great controversy by stepping into a hot-button issue is The Walt Disney Co., which is based in Burbank, Calif. Disney, which owns Disney World in Orlando, Fla., recently weighed in on Florida’s new Parental Rights in Education Act, which prohibits classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity from kindergarten to grade 3 in Florida’s public school districts, or instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in a manner that is not “age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students” in any grade.
In March, Disney CEO Bob Chapek hesitated about speaking out about the legislation but caved to radicals and spoke out publicly against the law and explained that he had called Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to express his “disappointment and concern” about the law. Chapel argued that “it could be used to unfairly target gay lesbian, nonbinary and transgender kids and families.”
Once it became law, Disney officials said they would work to repeal the law.
“If Disney wants to pick a fight, they chose the wrong guy,” DeSantis said. “I will not allow a woke corporation based in Burbank, Calif., to run our state.”
Because Disney’s leaders stuck their nose into a hot-button issue, which we believe they should’ve stayed out of, the company had its status as an “independent special tax district” stripped. That means that when the law takes effect July 1, Disney will no longer have control over the land on which it sits. Disney will now have to ask authorities for permission to reconfigure or expand Disney World.
While nothing has happened yet, there is also a chance Disney could lose its $578 million in tax credits it can use to reduce its state income taxes through 2040.
This is one more example of why corporations like the ones we mentioned just need to keep their mouths shut, run their businesses and not cave to the demands from those associated with the politically correct/woke crowd.
Disney’s bad judgment did not serve its shareholders well as the punitive action by the state demonstrates. As of April 22, Disney stock was near the bottom of its 52-week high/low range.
The corporations we’ve mentioned need to wake up, tend to business and stop taking their marching orders from these radicals.
After seeing so many corporations cave to the woke and cancel culture, it’s really nice when you see a large corporations say enough is enough and stand up to these radicals.
We are referring to Exxon.
Exxon announced last week that it’s banning the LGBTQ pride flag from being flown outside its Houston corporate office during pride month in June. The rule does permit a flag representing an LGBTQ employees’ group to be flown during PRIDE month, but it can’t prominently display the Exxon corporate logo. The large gas company also said it will not be flying a Black Lives Matter flag outside its corporate headquarters.
Exxon updated company guidance on what flags can be displayed outside its offices, banning “external position flags” such as PRIDE and Black Lives Matter, according to Bloomberg News. In response, members of Exxon’s PRIDE Houston chapter are refusing to represent the company at the city’s June 25 Pride celebration.
It’s nice to see a corporation finally stand up to groups who bully and in some cases threaten boycotts if these companies don’t adhere to their demands.