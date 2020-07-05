Hypocrisy: a feigning to be what one is not or to believe what one does not: behavior that contradicts what one claims to believe or feel – Merriam-Webster.
There’s other things worse to be in life, but being a hypocrite is pretty bad.
Hypocrites are everywhere you look, whether it is in our city, our state or anywhere in our country. People like this really are pretty pathetic people. They constantly talk out of one side of their mouths and do the exact opposite from what they say or preach to others. They aren’t pleasant people to be around, to say the least.
You see a lot of hypocrisy in politics. We’ve been very vocal on our opinion page about how reckless it is to defund police departments in our country. Doing so is a slap in the face to police officers who put their lives on the line every day to protect citizens in the cities in which they serve. As we’ve mentioned before, the majority of police officers who protect us are there for us when we need them.
Elected officials who call for defunding them are people who are playing to a radical-leftist base who have no respect for law enforcement and never will.
What we find so hypocritical for those calling for defunding the police is that they have been getting private security now for weeks on the taxpayers’ dime. The taxpayers, yes, the same ones who they want to take the right away from having law enforcement to protect them.
It has been revealed that three members of the Minneapolis City Council have reportedly been provided with a private security detail after receiving threats for supporting proposals to defund the city’s police department in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
The city, which is taxpayer funded, is currently spending $4,500 per day on security for council members Andrea Jenkins, Phillips Cunningham and Alondra Cano. A spokesperson for the city told a news outlet that the private security has cost roughly $63,000 over the past three weeks.
One of these hypocrites, Cunningham, spoke to the media and said, “I don’t feel comfortable publicly discussing the death threats against me or the level of security I currently have protecting me from those threats.”
You sir, along with Jenkins and Cano are indeed hypocrites. You voted to defund police officers, but you allow the taxpayers to pay for your own personal safety.
The same hypocrisy happened in Los Angeles, where it has come out that City Council President Nury Martinez has been using members of the same police department she has proposed defending by $150 million to guard her home for the past two months. It has been reported that she is using up to two LAPD officers at a time to keep her safe.
LAPD Detective Jamie McBride, director of the Los Angeles Police Protective League, the LAPD police union, put it best of this blatant hypocrisy when he said “It’s kind of ironic. Here she is demanding $150 million be reallocated from the police budget, but yet she has security at her house by the Los Angeles Police Department.”
Like her counterparts in Minneapolis, Martinez, through a spokesperson because she knows how bad the optics of this look, said she only hired LAPD after she received death threats.
It’s been reported that an estimated more than $100,000 in taxpayer dollars had been spent providing Martinez security.
This is the height of hypocrisy. People like these four and others need to be exposed for what they are. The message that they’re sending to their constituents by having private security officers protect them is that their lives matter more than those they represent.
This is obviously a very bad message to send, but people like those we mentioned don’t care because they care more about their own personal safety than they do to those who they claim to represent.
We hope voters remember these names during the next election cycle because they deserve to be voted out for using taxpayer funds to provide them with private security and because they’ve demonstrated pure incompetence through their self-righteous actions.
These are the only cities that we’ve mentioned this gross abuse of power and hypocrisy, but there are more. In our opinion if these people want to defund police so bad instead of making taxpayers pay for their security let them pay out of their own pocket. Maybe then after those bills start adding up they might realize that funding a police department to protect them and their constituents is the right thing to do instead of showing hypocrisy for pure political expediency.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.