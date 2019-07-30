We are very fortunate to live in a community where taxes are relatively low and city and county governments work hard each year to keep them that way.
Any time leaders can save the taxpayers money, they deserve to be applauded for it.
In this instance, we believe Warren Fiscal Court deserves to be recognized for doing all it can to cut costs when it pertains to utility savings. It was announced Friday at a fiscal court meeting that the county expects to reap about $90,000 in utility savings by the end of the year.
This is welcome news, to say the least, considering this is a large amount of money the county will save. As part of the Energy Update Project, it was announced that Energy Systems Group has been involved in switching 42 county-owned buildings to LED lighting, as well as the revamping of HVAC systems at the Warren County Regional Jail, Capitol Arts Center, Warren County Justice Center and the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County’s headquarters.
The upgrades give the county more control over its HVAC and lighting. The new systems in some buildings allow the county to save on utility costs by dialing the systems back when the buildings aren’t being used.
Replacing lights with LED lights – which last much longer than halogen bulbs – revamping HVAC systems and being able to turn back the thermostats when the county-owned buildings aren’t in use suggest Energy Systems Group brought a good game plan here.
It’s quite clear that this is paying off in a big way. The firm’s data show the project has saved $78,000 since December. In the month of June alone, the county saved almost $17,000.
While it isn’t guaranteed that the county will get to $90,000 in savings this year, it appears the goal is within reach.
We are hopeful the goal is met. But even if the county falls a few hundred or a few thousand dollars short, fiscal court still deserves credit for looking at ways to make buildings more energy efficient, and in doing so lowering electrical costs.
