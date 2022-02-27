We’ve surely said it dozens of times during this era of dramatic economic and population expansion in Bowling Green and Warren County, but it’s worth saying again: Whenever there is growth, there must also be adaptation.
A recent manifestation of this truth was discussed Feb. 11 at a meeting of Warren Fiscal Court, when several county residents spoke in favor of implementing a so-called leash law or similar ordinance requiring dog owners to restrain their animals.
Such a rule exists in the Bowling Green city limits, but until recently there seemed to be little need for a countywide measure, considering the rural and unincorporated areas were – for the most part – sparsely populated. But Bowling Green’s boom times have changed that: Now, many residential communities stand in areas with no leash law in effect.
It’s easy to see why this is a problem. Unattended dogs are a nuisance at best and a safety hazard at worst. There is no justification for any county resident to be bothered, threatened, injured or even killed by a loose dog that the animal’s owner has not – either by choice or by neglect – restrained.
County residents who live on farms or other large-acreage properties where they allow dogs to freely roam will likely scoff at the need for such a law, and we understand their viewpoint. However, those are not the circumstances at the heart of the leash-law push. The focus is on the subdivisions and commercial areas – some of them quite dense with children and other relatively defenseless groups – that have been built in currently leash-free areas.
There is little question in our minds that the potential positive effects of a leash law outweigh the arguments against one. We realize, of course, that enforcement of the law in an area the size of Warren County will be difficult, and sometimes even impossible. We also know that it will not fully eliminate the problem. But we do believe the threat of fines or other punishment will prompt many dog owners to restrain their animals, thereby making a noticeable improvement in the situation.
The bottom line is this: Warren County in general is not as rural as it once was, and in some cases the laws of the past are simply no longer sufficient. We understand that some county residents will staunchly oppose the introduction of a leash law, but this is a situation in which the interests of the greater good outweigh the preferences of a relative few.
“Our Opinion” pieces in the Bowling Green Daily News exclusively represent the majority opinion of the newspaper’s editorial board and do not necessarily reflect the viewpoints or beliefs of any other Daily News employees.