“The left dreamed of remaking America,” The Washington Post headline said last week.
But then, in a major victory for American’ rights and a major ruling reaffirming government separation of powers, President Joe Biden ran up against the U.S. Constitution and its limits on government overreach.
COVID-19 has dominated our nation and the world for nearly two years now, and the Daily News’ editorial board has in fact endorsed some steps toward ending this pandemic that Biden and his liberal allies support. Foremost, we have given our full-throated endorsement to vaccines and have said Americans who are able should get the jab.
But we would never support Biden’s proposed mandate that employees at large businesses be forced to get a vaccine or test regularly and wear a mask on the job, because we believed it to be unconstitutional.
And the Supreme Court was clear about that.
The court said the Biden administration overstepped its authority by seeking to impose the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s vaccine-or-test rule on U.S. businesses with at least 100 employees. More than 80 million people would have been affected.
“OSHA has never before imposed such a mandate. Nor has Congress. Indeed, although Congress has enacted significant legislation addressing the COVID–19 pandemic, it has declined to enact any measure similar to what OSHA has promulgated here,” the court said in an unsigned opinion.
Stung by defeat, Biden immediately lectured the court, saying he was “disappointed that the Supreme Court has chosen to block common-sense, life-saving requirements.”
No, Mr. President.
What common sense – and our system of government – dictates is that the president and Congress work together to find good legislation to address COVID-19 or any other pressing issue in our nation. But instead of really working with Congress on the tough task of building legislation – Biden, after all, was fond of saying in the 2020 campaign that he would be best suited to work with Democrats and Republicans to get things done in Washington – he instead ignored the legislative branch’s lawful responsibilities and tried to work around the Constitution and force businesses to do something that was clearly unconstitutional.
In its opinion, the court wrote: “The challenges posed by a global pandemic do not allow a federal agency to exercise power that Congress has not conferred upon it.”
At the same time, the court allowed the administration to proceed with a vaccine mandate for most health care workers. Hospitals and other health care providers accept federal funds, so certain strings can be attached to those funds.
But when crafting the OSHA rule, The Associated Press reported, White House officials always anticipated legal challenges – and some even harbored doubts that it could withstand them.
And in a ruling that could have long-term implications on separation of powers, their doubts became reality with the court’s decision.
It was a tough time for the president.
Earlier, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., had used a rare Senate floor speech to undercut Biden’s plan to change the Senate’s filibuster rules, declaring she would oppose changing those rules even if it meant the legislative death of the Democrats’ election reform bill. Then, Biden failed to change the mind of the other leading Democratic skeptic, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.
Hours later, the Supreme Court rejected Biden’s vaccine mandate for U.S. businesses.
A tough day for Biden, yes.
But with the court’s ruling, it was a good day for the Constitution and Americans’ rights.