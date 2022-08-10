In recent months, we have seen a welcome respite from what seemed like a constant focus on COVID-19 over the better part of the previous two years.
Headlines about the coronavirus have been scarce this summer. Now, as we prepare for the return of school, the highly contagious virus is rearing its ugly head once again.
While we all would like to put COVID-19 concerns behind us, the numbers don’t lie.
The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services reported 433 new cases were recorded as of Aug. 1 in Warren County. By comparison, 41 cases were reported May 2.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health shows Warren County in the “yellow” coronavirus level. As a result, residents are recommended to follow the medium level of COVID-19 guidance, including staying up to date with vaccinations and considering mask use in indoor settings where people congregate.
Schools will start later this month without mask mandates, but with an eye on the numbers, according to an article from the Daily News’ Jake Moore.
Leslie McCoy, the Bowling Green Independent School District’s director of communications, said students and faculty who test positive must isolate for five days and will also need to wear a mask for five days after they return. With the district’s partnership with Graves Gilbert Clinic, schools will be able to test for flu, strep and COVID-19.
Lauren Thurmond, Warren County Public Schools’ communications coordinator, said county schools will provide “as much distancing as we can.”
At Western Kentucky University, David Oliver, director of environmental health and safety, said via email that WKU doesn’t expect starting the year with a mask requirement or by limiting indoor capacities.
“Additionally, we will not collect vaccination status information as we did last fall,” Oliver said in the email.
Obviously, no one wants to return to the days of shuttered businesses and mask mandates. Likewise, no one wants to return to the days of seeing so many of our friends and neighbors suffering and even succumbing to the virus.
That’s why it remains vital that we remain vigilant, get booster shots when appropriate, get tested when you have symptoms and, for those who remain unvaccinated, finally get the vaccine.
With these simple steps, we can continue to keep COVID-19 out of the headlines.
