The Crown Holdings plant soon to be built in Warren County’s Kentucky Transpark will produce 2,800 aluminum cans per minute when it’s operational in 2021, company officials say.
Fast, but maybe not up to the speed with which Bowling Green, Warren County and state officials moved in putting together the package that lured Crown to the 44-acre site that will be home to Crown’s newest facility.
Kentucky’s fastest-growing city may also be fastest on the draw when it comes to responding to industrial prospects.
Bowling Green and Warren County officials, along with the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, acted quickly after learning in December that Crown Holdings was looking for a place to build another plant to add to its 239 plants and facilities across 47 countries.
Crown was in a hurry to construct a manufacturing facility that would allow it to keep pace with the increasing demand for its cans, so local and state officials wasted no time in finding a home for Crown in an expanded portion of the Kentucky Transpark and in putting together the tax incentives and funding that would make the project possible.
As a result, Crown is now on a fast track of its own, striving to get a $147 million, 327,000-square-foot factory built and in operation by the spring of 2021.
The plant, expected to employ more than 120 people when completed, is a strong addition to the Transpark and to the local economy, one that most communities would love to have.
Crown, in fact, was courted by 20 other localities before deciding on Bowling Green; and the company’s top decision-maker says the factory could have ended up in another industrial park if not for the quick-acting local leaders.
“We do this a lot, and from time to time you find people who really make an effort to make you feel welcome,” said Timothy Donahue, Crown’s president and CEO. “The coordination among the economic development professionals you have here is second to none.
“We’re all over the world, but Bowling Green is as welcoming as any environment we operate in.”
Ron Bunch, president and CEO of Bowling Green’s chamber of commerce, said he worked with local and state government officials and with utility companies to put together the package that sprinted this project to the finish line.
“Luckily, our team was ready to pull all the elements together and put us in a good position,” Bunch said.
It’s a good position for Bowling Green and Warren County, which will reap the benefits of continued growth in the local tax base, and it’s a boon for potential employees and raw-material suppliers throughout southcentral Kentucky.
Russellville’s Logan Aluminum, in particular, stands to benefit. Donahue indicated at the Feb. 28 Crown groundbreaking that the fast-growing Logan Aluminum plant would likely be providing much of the aluminum used at the new plant.
As Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said at the groundbreaking: “By bringing this business here, you’re impacting every part of our economy.”
And doing so quickly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.