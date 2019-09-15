The city of Chicago has the sad reputation as having one of the country’s highest homicide rates.
There were 408 homicides in that city in 2018, and this year there have been 358 homicides. Most of these homicides were black on black homicides. And the vast majority of the weapons used in these homicides were not purchased through legal channels – offering more proof that criminals don’t care about laws regarding guns. They never have and never will, which is why they’re criminals.
An interesting footnote on these very high homicide numbers is that Chicago has been ruled by Democrats for decades dating back to the Daley machine. The powers that be in that city argue for more gun control, but in doing so they punish law-abiding citizens who have the right to own guns.
City and state officials have tried to find loopholes around that right, even after the U.S. Supreme Court’s McDonald v. Chicago ruling in 2010 that held that citizens in that city have the right to own and possess firearms for personal protection.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, accurately described Chicago’s high homicide rate recently on Twitter when he responded to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who claimed Cruz was treating her city like a punching bag.
“Mayor, your anger is misplaced. Virtually every year, Chicago has the most murders of any city in America. In 2017, the top five were: Chicago (650 murders), Baltimore (343), Philadelphia (317), New York (290) and Los Angeles (286). All five of those cities have had Democratic mayors for decades and aggressive gun control policies – none seems to be working. Your explanation (“blame Indiana!”) doesn’t hold water. There are 27 states with GOP governors. Chicago is not alone in having neighboring red states. But Chicago’s murder totals are often DOUBLE the next closest city. So how do you explain the big cities in red states, without aggressive gun control laws, where murder rates are MUCH lower than Chicago? Maybe, rather than getting angry when others point out the tragically high murder rate in Chicago, you put aside the partisan talking points & the failed gun-control policies Chicago has pursued for decades. Instead, lock up the violent criminals who are committing murder … PREVENT felons & fugitives from illegally buying firearms, and ALLOW law-abiding citizens (who are right now obeying Chicago’s prohibition) to exercise their constitutional right to protect their own lives and their families,” Crux said on Twitter.
As Cruz noted, Lightfoot claims people visit surrounding states with looser gun laws, obtain firearms in those other states and then drive the high homicide rates in her city.
Lightfoot is in complete denial if she truly believes this. Criminals don’t travel from Chicago to bordering states to buy firearms. They buy them illegally in alleys, on the black market and in drug houses in Chicago. Lightfoot knows this but is simply using the same talking points used by previous Democratic mayors.
It’s a flawed argument that doesn’t hold water. Lightfoot knows where these guns come from but chooses to turn a blind eye to the high homicide rate in her city because it doesn’t fit her political agenda.
We are glad Cruz called out Lightfoot for what she is – a politician who defies laws, blames other states that are not at all complicit in her city’s high homicide rate and has no plan how to stop her fellow citizens from being murdered on a daily basis. While these murders continue, many innocent people are needlessly killed because they get caught in the line of fire of drive-bys and other shootings.
Until Chicago has a mayor who understands and finds a way to tackle the high homicide rate, Chicago will sadly see more of the same with these high homicide numbers.
That’s a very sad reality.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.