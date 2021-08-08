Any allegation of sexual harassment in the workplace should be taken very seriously and investigated to the fullest.
There is absolutely no place in our society where a woman or man should be subjected to this type of highly unacceptable and unethical behavior.
In many of these cases, a person in a position of power uses that power to prey on victims who are afraid to blow the whistle on the wrongdoing because they fear losing their jobs or being shunned in the workplace.
Thankfully, some victims do come forward and call out those who preyed on them.
We often see these sexual harassment allegations against politicians, some of whom have been forced to resign their positions – as they should have – for their cowardly actions.
The latest politician who has been accused of sexual harassing 11 women is New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
A report released Tuesday by New York state Attorney General Letitia James summarized a monthslong probe by concluding Cuomo “sexually harassed multiple women, and in doing so violated federal and state law.”
The 165-page report, which includes interviews with 179 witnesses and a review of tens of thousands of documents, also said Cuomo’s office was riddled with fear and intimidation and was a hostile work environment for many staffers.
The women Cuomo is accused of harassing included members of his own staff, members of the public and other state employees, one of whom was a state trooper, the report found.
These are certainly very serious allegations that have been leveled against Cuomo. While these allegations have been out there for some time now, Cuomo has remained defiant. He has said he is innocent and that he will not resign, claiming examples of his alleged misconduct have been mischaracterized or misinterpreted.
Cuomo is certainly afforded the right of presumption of innocence as are all Americans accused of crimes, but again these are some very serious allegations that his own attorney general says he committed.
In March, when the allegations surfaced, President Joe Biden called on Cuomo to resign as governor. Asked again last week about whether he thought Cuomo should resign, Biden said he stood by his March statement. In calling on Cuomo to step down, Biden joined nearly every other major Democratic lawmaker in both Albany, N.Y., and Washington. The Democratic majority in the New York Assembly is preparing to impeach Cuomo if he does not resign.
We rarely agree with Biden, but we do agree with the president and the Democrats in the New York legislature on this: After reading the findings of this report, the proof looks very damning and Cuomo does in fact need to resign as governor.
Cuomo needs to step down to show that no one is above the law, but also because it is the right thing to do. His resignation would send a message to others that sexual harassment won’t be tolerated in the workplace by anyone, regardless of their power or position.