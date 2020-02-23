After a lengthy discussion, the Bowling Green City Commission decided Tuesday to not change voting procedures on ordinances.
Under the current system, commissioners vote on both the first and second reading of ordinances, but only the second reading is binding.
State law requires two readings of ordinances, but not two votes – it is only city law that requires a vote when an ordinance is first presented.
Some commissioners have said the process creates confusion and mistrust among constituents, who hear about a vote being taken on an issue when an ordinance is first presented and then assume the issue is decided with no chance to give input.
The counter argument was also made that voting on a first reading lets the public know how commissioners stand on an issue before a final vote is taken, usually at the next commission meeting.
That still gives the public time to lobby for or against a particular ordinance.
While it is rare, commissioners have changed their votes between the first and second reading.
After much discussion, commissioners Tuesday decided to stick with the status quo. They did decide that future city commission meeting agendas would include some clarifying language, letting people know when a first nonbinding vote is taking place and when a final vote is expected to occur.
There is a case to be made for both sides. It can seem like a decision has been made when commissioners cast their initial yes or no votes, and anything that discourages public participation is problematic.
However, if commissioners only voted on a second, final reading, there would be no opportunity for the public to lobby commissioners they disagreed with. The first vote puts commissioners on the record before a decision is final.
Ultimately, the current process is the more transparent one, and therefore the better option.
It should be noted that there is little excuse for residents to not be informed on these issues. The Daily News covers every City-County Planning Commission and Bowling Green City Commission meeting.
Often, when there is a controversial issue that will be discussed at one of these meetings, the Daily News also writes a preview article.
Additionally, the paper publishes public notices regarding rezoning requests, and both the planning commission and city of Bowling Green websites contain agenda information about upcoming meetings.
For rezoning requests, which are usually the most contentious issues heard by local governmental bodies, the process involves a public hearing at the City-County Planning Commission where a recommendation is made, and then two readings of the proposal at either the Bowling Green City Commission or Warren Fiscal Court, depending on the location of the rezoning request.
The three-step process allows for ample public input.
Ultimately, good citizenship requires not only participation, but also at least some effort to stay informed on community issues.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.