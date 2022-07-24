While pushing for removal of the old locks and dams on the Green and Barren rivers here in southcentral Kentucky, The Nature Conservancy and others have certainly cloaked their efforts in lofty rhetoric.
“It’s restoring the river to its natural state,” David Phemister, state director of The Nature Conservancy, said recently about the Barren River. “ ... A healthier river for wildlife is a healthier river for people.”
As lovers of history, we can certainly understand some folks’ desires to return those rivers to the way they looked before settlements and then cities began popping up in our region. But those rivers serve vital purposes today that distant generations couldn’t even imagine, and due diligence – and then some – must be given before any other major changes are made.
We see clear evidence of the potential problems at Green River Lock and Dam No. 5 near Roundhill in Butler County.
There was much celebration upon the start of Green River Lock and Dam No. 5 removal last September, but problems followed. The Edmonson County Water District voiced concerns this month that the water intake levels are about a foot lower than they were a year ago, before the dam removal began.
Tony Sanders, ECWD’s general manager, said the issue could become critical if the water intake levels drop another 1.5 feet. While the ECWD is still able to pump water, its pumping capacity has dropped 80 gallons per minute with only 8 feet of the dam – about 33% of the total dam height – removed.
Before the project began, The Nature Conservancy said it paid for an engineering study and worked with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on a modeling study to determine the impact of dam removal at the ECWD water intake points.
Phemister noted: “The river is not performing exactly as the model predicted.”
That Green River Lock and Dam No. 5 project has now been put on hold while engineers study the new numbers, and stakeholders are expected to get together again soon to determine their best options.
It’s too early to speculate about a potential solution at Green River Lock and Dam No. 5, officials said, but Phemister said that dam will be removed once “we’ve got an answer on the water supply.”
Meanwhile, work has started on Barren River Lock and Dam No. 1. The Corps of Engineers had crews out last week checking that the pool drop won’t adversely impact the performance of Bowling Green Municipal Utilities’ water intakes.
We hope the numbers are right. If not, it could be costly.
To be crystal clear, we are not calling right now for a complete ban on removal of these locks and dams up and down these rivers. Uncontrolled failure at some of these sites could eventually pose safety threats, and freeing the rivers for boat traffic and improving aquatic life health are also things that sound good on paper.
But if these projects are done, they must be done in a way that will not create even bigger problems. We can’t risk our fresh-water sources, and that’s why, again, we endorse due diligence – and then some – before any other major changes are made.