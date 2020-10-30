On Tuesday, people have a final chance to vote for candidates seeking a number of influential offices, most notably president of the United States.
For a number of reasons, final turnout is projected to be quite high this year. Not only has the presidential race sparked intense motivation on both sides of the aisle, but the coronavirus pandemic resulted in states expanding options for voters, namely through increased mail-in and early in-person voting.
In many states, early voting numbers are already approaching total Election Day turnout in 2016. Combine that with likely robust voting numbers Tuesday, and participation this year figures to be notably substantial. Which, frankly, should be welcomed by all Americans. Democracy is the real winner when voters participate in meaningful numbers.
Whoever prevails Tuesday – or beyond, since the prevalence of mail-in balloting means final tallies could take more time than we’re used to – all candidates deserve credit for putting their names out there and offering their plans to move the nation forward.
It makes no difference if voters are Republican, Democrat or independent – as Kentuckians and Americans, we have a right, and a responsibility, to go to the ballot box and vote for the candidates of our choice.
Elections are an important part of the democratic process. Your candidate might not win, but at least you’ll know you took the time to vote your conscience for the candidates of your choice.
For those who don’t take the time to vote, we would say – as we have in the past – that you have no right to complain about the outcome of the election.
We urge as many people as possible to get out and vote in the statewide races. You have a duty and obligation to do so, and more importantly, you have the right to do so.
– This editorial is adapted from a piece previously published in the Daily News.
