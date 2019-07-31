Lately, all we hear is what a mean, racist, horrible man President Donald Trump is for his treatment of illegal immigrants on our Southern border.
We've had a congresswoman from New York, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, compare border detention facilities to Nazi concentration camps. Others have also tried to make the connection. As we stated in a previous editorial, trying to compare the mass murder of 6 million people simply because they were Jewish to illegal immigrants being fed and sheltered, given medical care and due process on our Southern border is insulting to the Jewish community and to those who were killed during the Holocaust.
The national Democratic Party, including people running for their party's nomination for president, are now talking about how harsh the conditions are for those who defy our laws. They repeatedly talk about people and babies being held in cages and how this is a human-rights abuse being committed by the U.S government. The facilities where they are being held are sectioned-off, chain-link indoor pens where children who come to the border are separated from adults in detention and temporarily housed.
A year ago, Associated Press photographs showing young people in such enclosures were misrepresented online as depicting child detentions by Trump and denounced by some Democrats and activists as illustrating Trump's cruelty. In fact, the photos were taken in 2014 during the Obama administration.
Many Democrats continue to exploit the imagery of "babies in cages" – as U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., put it – without acknowledging Obama used the facilities, too. His administration built the center in McAllen, Texas, with chain-link holding areas in 2014.
These candidates seemed to conveniently leave the fact out that these cages were actually built under the Obama administration, not the Trump administration. This omission raises hypocrisy to a whole new level.
Of course, Harris and other presidential candidates must know these facilities were built under a president from their own party, but they would rather tell voters plain flat-out lies than deal with an inconvenient reality.
In politics, it's all a game. Candidates lie sometimes, just as Harris is doing. They stigmatize Trump on this issue for their own political ambitions.
It's also rather funny to hear former Vice President Joe Biden talk about these cages and what he calls unacceptable conditions on the border.
A Miami Herald opinion piece published June 24 quoted Biden as follows, "Under Trump, there have been horrifying scenes at the border of kids being kept in cages, tear-gassing asylum seekers, ripping children from their mothers' arms."
Again, the problem with Biden's rhetoric is that the scenes of kids in cages go back to the administration in which Biden served, an administration that, according to the AP, deported 3 million illegal migrants. This resulted in some family separation.
He is correct that U.S. authorities have fired tear gas to repel migrants trying to get across the border. We find nothing wrong with these agents doing so, because it is common for law enforcement to use tear gas in mob-control situations.
Can anyone remember Harris, Biden and company complaining while a Democratic administration was keeping people in cages and separating families?
We're calling these hypocrites out for what they are. As candidates for the highest office in our country, they have a moral obligation and duty to tell the voters the whole truth.
