As a community, we are fortunate to have the L&N Depot right in our backyard, so to speak.
The facility has gone through many phases of life. What once saw hundreds of thousands of passengers getting on and off trains in the heyday of train travel later became a dilapidated building that was nearly torn down. But today, it is a museum full of history and really is something we should all be proud of.
On any given weekday or weekend, it is common to see families on tours that tell of the depot’s history, looking at the massive model trains there or browsing the gift shop. Weddings, birthday parties and banquets are also held at the depot on a regular basis.
The depot, built in 1925, has so many things to offer the public.
Last year, the depot’s future looked somewhat uncertain in regard to financing and ownership. A campaign was held to raise funds to keep it open, as it had been operating in the red for several years. Thankfully, the campaign was successful and it was reported that the depot ended 2019 with a $50,000 profit.
It was also good news to learn last week that at the Bowling Green City Commission meeting, the city approved turning over the city’s interest in the depot property at 401 Kentucky St. to the Warren County Downtown Economic Development Authority, which oversees the Tax Increment Financing district that has aided such projects as Bowling Green Ballpark and the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center.
This is wonderful news, to say the least, because at the end of the day, the goal has always been to preserve the depot and keep it as a tourist attraction. We believe that operating under this arrangement will help them do that.
There has also been talk that there is a business interested in building on adjoining land next to the depot. Those close to the issue say that if it comes to fruition, it could be a big boon to the depot.
This is exciting news as well. We look forward to seeing how this develops and are happy that it appears that the depot is now on sounder fooding, which is great news for the depot and our city.
