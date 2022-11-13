It’s a three-fold tool that will give students hands-on training, increase Western Kentucky University’s assets for student recruitment, and most important, a practical asset, should there be a major disaster event like the December tornadoes that badly bruised the city.
The new Disaster Science Operation Center, which includes faculty, staff and students from the meteorology, emergency management disaster science and homeland security sciences programs, will boost WKU’s ability to be ready for and have expertise to respond to such disasters.
When disasters hit a community or region, chaos initially ensues, and that’s where training from police, EMS, fire department personnel and others comes into play in a crucial way, skills that can save lives and restore order for residents who oftentimes also are pitching in during the initial hours of need.
The program is another highlight on the Hill.
“Great universities, as I say often, inspire innovation, elevate communities and transform lives,” WKU President Timothy Caboni said during the dedication ceremony on campus. “And through our new Disaster Science Operation Center, we do all three.”
The program will provide a great learning environment for students, who are preparing to be the backbone of our society upon graduation.
It also, as noted by WKU senior Cassie Campbell, “raises the academic prominence of WKU.”
It is inspiring to know that Bowling Green has such a great asset in place on the Hill.
The community will benefit from the innovation and training that will be set in this program, and we are thankful for the insightful and thoughtful actions of WKU in providing both this learning opportunity and another strand in the safety net already in place in the city.