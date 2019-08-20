On a day-to-day basis, police officers across the country are involved in serious situations.
They are called to active shooting scenes, homicides, stabbings, burglars on the loose and houses or apartments with active methamphetamine labs, to name just a few. Officers also deal with people who are unstable or under the influence of drugs and could potentially pose a serious threat to police.
It’s a risky profession. We couldn’t be more proud of law enforcement officers in our city, state and throughout the country for the brave job that they do.
Police officers should always be treated with the respect they deserve. That’s why it’s a shame that some politicians and groups have tried to paint police officers in a bad light over the years. As in all professions, there are a few bad apples, but the majority of police are fine people and deserve respect.
The lack of respect for police officers we’ve witnessed the past few weeks in New York City and Philadelphia is absolutely despicable. In New York, we’ve seen video of a police officer trying to make an arrest, with someone on the hood of his cruiser. He is being yelled at by onlookers and someone throws a red bucket that hits the officer in the head. In another part of that city, two officers are shown being mocked and sprayed with a water hose as they walk back to their car. Suddenly, some punk runs up from behind them and dumps a full bucket of water on the officer’s head.
To these officers’ credit, they held their heads high, remained calm and walked off when they could’ve easily made an arrest for this lawless action. A lot of this anti-police rhetoric can be tied to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who once told his own son to fear police officers. De Blasio has taken a lot of heat in his city from police unions and others for not doing enough to back up the New York Police Department. Perhaps he should take more time supporting his police officers and their well being, rather than flying across the country in a presidential campaign he has utterly no chance of winning.
Meanwhile, last week in Philadelphia, we witnessed onlookers taunting and throwing things at Philadelphia police amid a wild shootout and subsequent standoff that saw six officers wounded, and video posted online shows one woman shoving a police officer making his way to the scene. While it wasn’t a large gathering of people, perhaps 30 or more, they are seen in the video laughing and yelling at police in the midst of the gunfire.
The police officers who these people were taunting, shoving and laughing at were actually trying to get to the multifamily house where six of their fellow officers were wounded. They were putting their lives on the line trying to protect nearby residents from an active shooter, and this is the type of treatment they get from a few misguided individuals.
This is totally unacceptable.
It cannot be said enough that the anti-police – as well as anti-U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement – rhetoric in this country has to be toned down. The disgraceful actions we mentioned in these two cities against police officers who were simply doing their job has no place in our society.
Police officers deserve respect, not harassment and unprovoked attacks from those they are sworn to protect and serve.
