The National Guard provides very admirable services to our country.
When natural disasters hit our nation, they are always there to help with logistics, recovery and rebuilding communities. They’re also always available to help restore law and order as needed.
Last summer, we were forced to watch anarchist mobs in full riot mode as they looted and burned many private businesses. Thankfully, the National Guard was allowed to go into some of these cities, especially in places where these mobs were trying to destroy federal buildings, to help restore law and order.
But some elected officials on the left said they didn’t want the National Guard in their cities to restore law and order.
These elected officials were clearly playing politics in the cities they represented because we believe some of them either condoned what these anarchist mobs were doing or didn’t want to confront them.
That’s really sad because any elected official, regardless of political affiliation, should welcome the National Guard to protect citizens and to protect private businesses and government-owned buildings.
National Guard members are our friends, not our enemies. We saw how badly they were treated last summer when we saw these lawless protesters throwing rocks at them, throwing bottles of human feces onto them and in some cases physically injuring them.
This is just plain wrong.
What we find very odd is many on the left criticized the National Guard for going into these cities last summer and simply trying to restore order, but now some on the left in Congress are suddenly praising the Guard for being on duty in our nation’s capital for President Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday.
One only has to look at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her about-face now that the National Guard is stationed in our nation’s capital protecting her. In a staged photo-op last week, Pelosi was shown outside the Capitol praising the Guard’s presence.
In a tweet attached to her photo-op, she said: “Even during this dark time in the history of America, we find reasons for hope. It was my privilege today to personally thank members of the National Guard who are working to protect our nation’s Capitol. Thank you for your commitment to our American democracy.”
This might sound really nice of her now, but it’s a complete 180 from her opinion of these brave men and women who defended our cities last summer.
During all of the lawlessness and anarchy last summer, Pelosi expressed concerns in a June 4 news conference about “the increased militarization and lack of clarity that might increase chaos.” Pelosi went on to ask, “By what authority do these National Guard people come in from other states?”
Pelosi also expressed outrage at the sobering image of troops stationed around the Lincoln Memorial, which had been targeted by vandals that month.
Pelosi said the deployment of troops to Washington represented “a day of great sadness,” but she appears to have warmed to the idea in the days since.
That June statement and her other insulting comments were and are a direct slight at our National Guard members that they certainly don’t deserve.
These are the words of a career politician who is trying to have it both ways. She criticized the National Guard last summer for pure political gain, but now she’s trying to play nice with them since they’re protecting her and her colleagues.
The speaker from the Bay area is a complete phony. Our National Guard members always deserve our respect for all they do for us on a daily basis.
Pelosi isn’t deserving of the same level of respect by a long shot.
