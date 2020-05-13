The decision by the Justice Department, based on “newly disclosed and released information,” to drop its tainted case against Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, is both appropriate and overdue.
The former Army lieutenant general had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI but had later asked the sentencing judge to let him withdraw his guilty plea.
This newspaper editorialized several months ago that the judge needed to take into account the fact that the two FBI agents who interviewed Flynn did not believe that he was lying to them.
It appears that former special counsel Robert Mueller’s team badgered Flynn into a guilty plea by threatening to go after his son. Flynn also had to consider the possibility of financial ruin from a lengthy battle in the courts.
The Justice Department’s 20-page motion to dismiss singled out for criticism former FBI director James Comey and former top counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok, who interviewed Flynn.
Flynn was not told during the interview that he was under investigation or that he needed to have his attorney present.
Documents recently released by the Justice Department were cited by Flynn’s attorneys as showing the FBI was trying to trick him into lying. This is known as a perjury trap.
What we have described constitutes highly unprofessional behavior by the Mueller team, as well as by disgraced FBI officials Comey and Strzok.
The Justice Department motion to dismiss noted “the government has concluded that the interview with Mr. Flynn was untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI’s counter intelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn.” It noted “conducted with a legitimate investigative basis.”
In layman’s terms, Flynn was set up for this interview without any justified legal rationale.
In a nation that prides itself on its justice system and the rule of law, top officials in that system should never put their thumb on the scales of justice.
Liberal talking heads immediately assailed Attorney General William Barr’s decision to drop the Flynn case, with comments like “the fix is in” and “Barr is doing Trump’s bidding.”
They couldn’t possibly be more wrong. The facts are what’s in and the attorney general deserves nothing but respect for not allowing a terrible injustice to take place. How stupid do they believe we are?
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sounded almost hysterical in exclaiming that “the rule of law is at risk.”
As one of the leading cheerleaders for the Russia collusion investigation, a farce that disrupted our country for 2 1/2 years, we can only shake our head at her pronouncement.
Any risk to the rule of law comes from the likes of Comey and Strzok, who brought dishonor on themselves and in the process damaged the reputation and financial well-being of a distinguished general who served his country bravely for more than three decades in uniform.
