One of the many things people do after Christmas is put away their Christmas decorations and get rid of their Christmas trees.
Many people put Christmas trees on the curb for garbage collectors to pick up, and that is perfectly OK. But for those who haven’t taken their trees down and are looking for an alternative to throwing them away, we highly recommend donating them to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.
Each year, fish and wildlife officials designate several locations where people can drop off their natural Christmas trees. Game wardens load them and place them in waterways to provide habitat for fish and other species. Across the state, about 40 sites have been set up for people to donate their trees after the holidays.
This year, the state will work to create new fish habitat in Barren River Lake as part of the multi-year, large-scale Barren River Lake Fish Habitat Project. Officials will be building 15 new fish attractor sites near the Narrows area of Barren River Lake in January.
Department experts will attach donated Christmas trees to wooden pallet structures. They’ll place them in deep water to attract large crappie and bass and in shallow water to provide refuge and cover for young sportfish.
Each site is marked with GPS coordinates and placed on the department’s page under the heading “Lakes with Fish Attractors” for interested anglers.
We’re really thankful that fish and wildlife officials administer this program to add this habitat to our lakes. It gives smaller fish a place to hide from bigger fish and also provides places for them to reproduce as well. These trees attract baitfish for the larger fish to feed on.
This really is a good program that provides habitat for fish and other species in our beautiful lakes. So if you haven’t put your tree on the curb, please consider donating it to fish and wildlife to help these fish in our lakes.
In Warren County, donation sites are the Southwest District Fisheries Office at 970 Bennett Lane in Bowling Green and Cabela’s Outpost at 3395 Nell O’Bryan Court in Bowling Green. The contacts are Eric Cummins, 270-746-7127, and Jacob Carroll, 270-936-8324, respectively. Cummins is also the contact for the location in southern Barren County: the Barren River Lake Port Oliver Boat Ramp off Ky. 252.
