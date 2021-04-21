The financial strain of the coronavirus pandemic has been felt in all segments and sectors of life, and even though there is optimism that Kentucky might be within weeks of a significant shift back toward normalcy, the aftereffects of more than a year of shutdowns and limitations will linger for many businesses and organizations.
Among the entities most profoundly burdened by the pandemic are museums and other historic sites that rely heavily on memberships and donations. Some were forced to close entirely to the public in the early stages of the COVID-19 era, resulting in obvious financial setbacks. Meanwhile, as money tightened in many households over the past several months, charitable giving was often an early casualty. A number of such organizations in southcentral Kentucky are currently in this predicament, including South Union Shaker Village in Logan County – which, for the first time in its history, is making an appeal for support.
One of the region’s most unique historic sites, the Shaker Village highlights the legacy of members of the Christian sect who lived at South Union for more than 100 years in the 19th and 20th centuries. At its peak, it was a sprawling complex: the National Park Service estimates it had 225 buildings across 6,000 acres. The current Shaker Museum at South Union maintains eight Shaker buildings and 600 acres of original farmland and houses the largest collection of Southern Shaker furniture in the United States.
The museum preserves an important piece of this area’s rich history, but it was hit hard by the pandemic – after being closed for three months, attendance was meager overall for the rest of 2020, and just one tour group visited, Executive Director Tommy Hines recently told the Daily News.
Thankfully, Hines says group reservations for 2021 suggest brighter days are ahead. Still, South Union Shaker Village has ground to make up. That’s the reason for its “61 in ‘21” campaign – the “61” represents the museum’s 61st anniversary this year – that has been established in hopes of offsetting the losses incurred in 2020. The museum welcomes all levels of donations – which will be matched up to $10,000 by the village’s advisory committee and board off directors – and the appeal has no specific goal, Hines says.
Gifts may be made by visiting southunionshakervillage. com or by calling 270-542-4167. No memberships or annual fees are required to donate.
South Union Shaker Village is certainly not alone in facing a steep climb out of the COVID-19 slowdown, but it is an indelible thread in the fabric of southcentral Kentucky and a worthy option for those looking to expand their charitable giving. We encourage all prospective donors to consider a gift to the museum in support of its important mission.
