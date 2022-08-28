As Warren County, and much of the region, continues to see explosive growth, many challenges await.
Among the key challenges will be how to handle transportation needs. The strain on area roads is already obvious, as anyone who has been on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green on a Friday afternoon can attest. Once rural roads that once saw only a few cars and the occasional tractor are now lined with a stream of vehicles heading to new subdivisions, factories and commercial developments.
To help plan the – proverbial and literal – road ahead, the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County held a session on transportation last week as part of its continuing work to update its Focus 2030 Comprehensive Plan.
The public input portion of the meeting was sparse – only eight residents showed up. While that is disappointing, it is also understandable given that transportation policy is a complicated process involving numerous parties, from small local governments to the state Transportation Cabinet and the U.S Department of Transportation. Most people have no idea whether they are traveling on a road that is under city, county, state or federal jurisdiction.
What most people are clear on is the basic wish list: less traffic and more public transportation options.
The former usually entails road projects. While many people can agree on which roads need widening or resurfacing, for example, even those efforts are complicated by the budgeting process. Many projects are placed on the state’s road project list, only to be repeatedly delayed, altered and even removed because of budgeting issues.
Joe Plunk, chief engineer for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s District 3 office in Bowling Green, summed it up at last week’s meeting: “Bowling Green is growing quickly, but we still have budget issues because the state road fund is based on the gas tax and it’s divvied up among all 120 counties,” he said. Those budget realities force the transportation cabinet to be “reactive rather than proactive” on many road projects, citing the Three Springs Road widening now in the right-of-way acquisition phase.
“The growth along Three Springs Road has been going on for 20 years,” Plunk said.
As in the case of road projects, the desire for more public transportation options has been expressed repeatedly by many.
The city of Bowling Green is currently served by the GO bg Transit system. While GO bg Transit provides a valuable service, its offerings are limited based on funding.
With current projections that Warren County will grow to more than 200,000 residents by 2050, it is clear that massive investments in both roads – and public transportation – will be needed.
The latter should not be overlooked. While most funding (state and federal) goes to road projects, public transportation investment has many benefits. Chief among those is that public transit reduces the strain on roads, cuts emissions and decreases roadway deaths and traffic congestion.
Public transportation also helps serve populations – of which Bowling Green has many – that don’t have access to cars. Many of these individuals already work in our ever-growing industrial facilities, cobbling together myriad ways of transport.
In short, public transportation is good for the economy, as well as for the environment and in the effort to fight congestion.
It would be foolish to think that there will not be considerable growing pains, and disagreements, in the years ahead in terms of transportation needs. But even more foolish would be to not at least formulate a plan as a launching point for future investments.
As we move forward on these plans, we urge decision-makers to include public transportation in the mix.