One can never overestimate the amount of work and dedication needed to rise to the top from among countless peers.
So it is in the world of high school basketball. The Warren Central High School Dragons therefore deserve the highest accolades for being crowned state champions Saturday.
Warren Central capped an outstanding 36-1 season by beating the George Rogers Clark Cardinals 64-60 Saturday night at Rupp Arena in Lexington to win the crown. The Dragons rightfully finished the season as the No. 1 rankled team in the state.
The victory was especially sweet as it was George Rogers Clark that topped Warren Central in last year’s title game.
Warren Central won its other state basketball championship in 2004.
Warren Central coach William Unseld said the process to this year’s success started years ago when the players were just entering high school.
“They said that when they came in as eighth-graders – ‘coach, we are going to win you your first (championship). Don’t worry about it, we are going to get you that first one,’ ” Unseld said. “To their word, from that day they worked.”
The team’s prowess on the court and hard work was matched throughout the week of basketball in Lexington.
“I think the part that really impresses me most is the compliments that I’ve received throughout not only this state tournament but the last state tournament,” Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton said.
“Person after person coming up to me about how well the kids play together, how disciplined the students are, how the athletes played and also what a joy they were to watch.”
Congratulations to Unseld and all the coaches, players and supporters who have brought another state title back to Warren County.