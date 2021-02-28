We are hopeful that state Sen. Alice Forgy Kerr, a Republican from Lexington, is successful in her goal to ultimately install a statue of famed Russellville native Alice Dunnigan in the National Statuary Hall collection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Aside from the tremendous pride that would come to southcentral Kentucky if one of our own is honored in such a prominent place, we feel that the trailblazing Dunnigan – who in the 1940s became one of the most notable African American journalists in the nation – is more than worthy to represent our state in the nation’s capital.
Kerr’s initiative has two parts: In order for a statue to be eligible for placement in the National Statuary Hall, a replica must also stand in a state’s own Capitol, Russellville attorney J. Gran Clark recently told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Therefore, the Kentucky Historic Properties Advisory Commission must decide whether to place a Dunnigan statue in the state Capitol in Frankfort; notably, there is currently a vacant spot following the removal last year of a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis.
Meanwhile, Kerr, also originally from Logan County, is urging the Kentucky General Assembly to request that the Joint Committee of Congress on the Library, which oversees the Library of Congress and the statuary hall collection, replace one of Kentucky’s two current statues – that of Danville surgeon Ephraim McDowell. Statues of McDowell and Kentucky statesman Henry Clay have been in the national collection since 1929.
Dunnigan’s legacy is well known locally, particularly after a bronze statue of her was commissioned by the West Kentucky African American Heritage Center in Russellville.
That piece was temporarily displayed at the Newseum in Washington, at the University of Kentucky and Kentucky State University, and at the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum in Missouri before returning to Russellville in 2019 for permanent placement.
The Daily News’ Wes Swietek, who covered an event in Russellville honoring Dunnigan in 2019, summarized her rich life:
“She was the daughter of a tenant farmer and a laundress. She wrote her first newspaper article at the age of 14 – a portent of things to come. After graduating from what is now known as Kentucky State University, she began an 18-year career as a teacher in Logan and Todd counties, but the writing bug never left her.
“In 1942, Dunnigan moved to Washington to work at the U.S. Department of Labor and eventually began writing for the Associated Negro Press, becoming the first African American woman to become a member of the Congressional Press Corps. Her stories were carried by more than 100 African American newspapers across the country.
“Dunnigan had many firsts in her journalism career – in 1947 she became the first African American journalist to attend presidential press conferences. A year later, she became the first African American woman to travel with and report on a presidential tour when she went on the whistle-stop tour with Truman.
“Dunnigan reported on four presidents and has been inducted into the Kentucky halls of fame for Civil Rights, Journalism and Writers, and the Hall of Fame for the National Association of Black Journalists.”
That is, to say the least, quite the life and legacy, so we see little reason to object to Kerr’s ambition. We hope decision-makers in Frankfort and Washington not only agree, but also see fit to honor Dunnigan for what she was: a beacon of perseverance and pioneering spirit, and one of our state’s finest examples.
