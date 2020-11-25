It’s hard to believe that Thursday we will celebrate another Thanksgiving.
It seems like just yesterday that Americans last observed this historic holiday.
Thanksgiving has been an official annual tradition since 1863, when President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed it a national holiday during the Civil War.
For many generations since Lincoln proclaimed it a national holiday, Thanksgiving has endured. We believe we are better for it as a nation because it not only brings people together, it makes us appreciate the blessings of life.
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time when normally friends and family get together for some food and fellowship. Of course, the environment is different this year: Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many are choosing to avoid traditional gatherings – or at least opting to sharply limit the size of scope of their celebrations.
This will understandably cast a pall over the holiday this year, yet we should still make a point to reflect on the positive things in our lives and be thankful for our loved ones, whether or not we are able to share the day with them. It is also a time to reflect and remember the loved ones who are not here with us anymore but are always in our thoughts.
Let us also reflect and say a prayer for our brave soldiers who are serving overseas on patrol, serving in advisory roles or in forward operating bases in Iraq and Afghanistan. We should also say a prayer for all who have been most seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic – especially those who lost their lives or experienced severe health complications, but also front-line health workers and those who are without work due to the virus-related economic slowdown.
This has been a difficult year for many around the world, and while it will be hard to focus on positives this holiday season, we encourage everyone to be mindful of all we have to be grateful for.
We wish everyone a very happy, blessed and healthy Thanksgiving.
– This is an adaptation of a previously published editorial.
