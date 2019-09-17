Becoming an Eagle Scout is the highest honor in the Boy Scouts of America.
Those who are able to earn this most reputable title started as Cub Scouts in their early years and then became Boy Scouts sticking it out to obtain this highest honor by achieving some civic duty to earn the title Eagle Scout.
We couldn’t be more proud of those in our community, state and nation who have obtained this title.
In Bowling Green over the years, we have seen some Boy Scouts who obtained the title Eagle Scout by performing some pretty neat tasks to become an Eagle Scout such as doing landscaping and replanting of shrubs and trees at major intersections, doing things to help others who are mentally or physically handicapped, cleaning out and repairing cemeteries, etc.
The latest notable action we have seen for those working to become Eagle Scouts was done by Bowling Green resident Deklan Wilder.
Wilder believes in his service to his country as does his father, grandfather and several uncles, who are all veterans representing several U.S. military branches. It’s in his blood. And when thinking of what he wanted to do to earn his Eagle Scout title, the Bowling Green High School student thought of no better way to earn that by helping veterans.
The idea came to him after noticing veterans’ gravestones at Fairview Cemetery along Cemetery Road.
One day, Wilder noticed all of the dirt and grime on the headstones and wanted to do something to help clean them up.
Since this spring, he’s spent more than 10 hours restoring the markers.
Cathy Maroney, the cemetery’s director, said there are nearly 600 stones in the section in which Deklan is working. There are more than 2,000 veterans buried in Fairview Cemetery. Soldiers who fought in conflicts as far back as the Revolutionary War are buried there.
So on Saturday, Deklan gathered a large group of his family, friends and volunteers from his church to clean the graves, spraying them with a solution that cleared away built-up algae in rivulets of green. Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower also joined the group and the city congratulated Wilder on his hard work.
Through another part of his project, Deklan is working to photograph and document the stones so they can be uploaded via an app into a searchable database, allowing contemporary relatives to reconnect with their ancestors.
The hard, tireless work by this young man is quite admirable. Through his work he his not only cleaning veterans’ graves, but he is showing honor and respect to them which makes him a very fine candidate for an Eagle Scout.
