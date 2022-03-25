For several years now, this newspaper has argued for a downtown entertainment district only to see it voted down time and time again.
To us and many of our readers who wrote or called into the paper over those years, it made perfect sense to have a downtown entertainment district.
Our argument has always been that a downtown entertainment district simply makes sense if you want more people to come downtown and spend their money there. As more and more development and apartments spring up in our downtown, the rationale for this district only becomes stronger.
Another argument that we’ve made about the current law is that without a downtown entertainment district, patrons at restaurants and bars aren’t allowed to leave them to go to other venues on the square or enter the park while carrying a drink.
We said in a previous editorial that this is an outdated law that makes absolutely no sense to us or the restaurant and bar owners we have talked to about it. Business owners want people to come to our downtown to shop, eat and drink. We do, too, but they shouldn’t have to fear arrest for simply stepping off a sidewalk with a drink in their hands to attend concerts in the park, a Hot Rods game, an event at SKyPAC or after having dinner or a drink at a restaurant or a bar downtown.
We also stated in an earlier editorial that the Bowling Green City Commission should revisit this outdated law, because it is a handicap. It’s an impediment to restaurant and bar owners on the square. It’s a disincentive to locals and tourists who want to take a cocktail to the park but can’t under current law and it’s an overall handicap to efforts to bring people to our downtown.
Finally, we have argued in the past and will argue again that the current law is a hindrance to getting Western Kentucky University students downtown on the weekends. Sure, some want to come downtown and unwind, but many are scared because they fear arrest for walking across the street from one bar to the other. This shouldn’t be the case and is further reason for the current law to be changed.
Now, it looks like the downtown entertainment district is about to become a reality. Last Tuesday, the proposed downtown entertainment district – where the open carry of alcohol would be allowed at certain times – was supported at a work session of the Bowling Green City Commission.
After hours of discussion and input across two work sessions, commissioners agreed to move ahead on drafting an ordinance leading to an application to the state for an Entertainment Destination Center license.
The EDC would encompass much of downtown Bowling Green. Commissioners had previously asked city staff to investigate the formation of such a district and have held stakeholder meetings, two work sessions and sought input from cities with EDCs.
The districts are allowed through state legislation enacted in 2016. A growing number of cities, such as Owensboro, Newport, Covington and Paducah, have Entertainment Destination Centers. The proposed boundary map for the Bowling Green EDC extends for a portion of the area from Sixth to 11th avenues and Kentucky to Chestnut streets. The proposed area encompasses Bowling Green Ballpark, SKyPAC and Circus Square and Fountain Square parks.
The current plan calls for the EDC to only be used on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The consensus was that having the varied schedule would be confusing. The previous plan was for the EDC to only be in effect on Fridays and Saturdays when there was a “triggering” event – such as a concert or game at Bowling Green Ballpark.
We believe the current plan is much less confusing than the previous plan and makes better sense. We’re glad the current city commission made the right choice in supporting something that this town has needed for way too long.
Their doing so has the real potential to bring a lot more people to our lovely downtown on the weekends.