Voting is a fundamental part of a vibrant democracy.
As such, along with promoting voter turnout, we should do as much as possible to promote voter access.
Recently, a group of community members called the Warren County Voting Project has pushed The Warren County Board of Elections to increase the number of voting locations in Warren County.
The issue of voting access has become a hot topic when the county moved from a precinct system in 2020 to one where voters cast ballots in a handful of locations called voting centers. While the process was spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, the voting center system had undoubted benefits that have led to its continuance.
The Voting Project’s push for more voting centers is based on what it sees as a “voter participation crisis,” pointing to declining voter turnout figures since the switch.
It has pushed for as many as 14 more voting centers to be established after there were 11 centers available to voters in May’s primaries.
It’s unclear of course what drives low voter turnout, but we can all agree it’s a concerning issue.
Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates said the county is limited, however, in how many more centers they can operate due to a lack of machinery and available locations.
After meeting with concerned citizens last week, The Warren County Board of Elections did agree to add a 12th voting location at State Street Baptist Church for the November general election.
It has also agreed to run a trolley from locations to be determined to voting centers.
Some say that’s still not enough.
There is no magic number of voting locations that is the “right” number, but there is not doubt that more, within reasonable limits, is better.
We are encouraged that local leaders and concerned citizens have been discussing this issue and have made at least some progress, and we hope that dialogue continues as we make further strides on voter access.