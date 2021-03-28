Elections can be close.
Those who are old enough can recall the George W. Bush/Al Gore 2000 presidential election that was separated by 537 votes in Florida and ultimately was decided by the U.S. Supreme Court handing Bush the presidency.
We’ve seen other very tight races in this country. Some have been decided by 100 votes or fewer. Some have been 10 votes or less. In rare cases, like we saw in a magistrate’s race in Russellville in 2018, a tie vote was decided by coin toss.
Losing a very close race is never easy, but after the election is duly certified the losing candidate still has the option of challenging the results in our legal system.
In most cases, after an election is certified by the state board, the elected candidate is sworn into office and assumes his or her role in the elected position.
In Iowa, U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a Republican, defeated Democratic candidate Rita Hart by six votes out of the nearly 400,000 total votes after a recount of the entire district.
The Iowa State Board of Canvassers certified the recount, and Meeks took office in January. In late December, however, Hart, challenged the results under the Federal Contested Elections Act.
That is obviously Hart’s right, but it should be noted she didn’t exhaust all of her legal options before taking that step, apparently in the belief that she had a better chance of success in the Democrat-controlled House.
A House committee’s probe of the congressional race in Iowa has now become a flashpoint on Capitol Hill, forcing Democrats to explain how reviewing that election outcome differs from Republicans’ efforts last year to overturn several states’ presidential election results.
Say what you want about the way then-President Donald Trump handled his defeat, he did exhaust remedies available in the legal system all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Our question is why is Hart not pursuing this through the courts instead of the Democrat-controlled Congress?
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., also questioned why Hart hadn’t made her challenge through Iowa’s court system and said Democrats were being hypocritical.
“You cannot complain about questioning election certificates again if you’re willing to do the same with a duly elected member, especially since Rita Hart did not finish the court process in Iowa,” Davis said.
We concur with Davis’ argument.
U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., chimed in on this nonsense, too.
“The voters of Iowa’s 2nd District spoke in November. Their votes were counted. Then recounted. The outcome was certified. There was the opportunity to present complaints in court, but the defeated Democrat passed it up. The process played out in the way that every liberal in America spent November, December and January insisting was beyond question.
“But there’s a catch. This time, the Republican won and the Democrat lost. So House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Washington Democrats have set out trying to overturn the result from here in Congress.
“Congresswoman Miller-Meeks has been sworn in. She’s here. She’s working. But Democratic leadership is trying to use brute political power to kick her out and replace this congresswoman with the Democrat whom she defeated.
“You don’t often see hypocrisy this blatant, this shameless, so quickly.
McConnell couldn’t be more on target.
The blatant hypocrisy on Democrats’ part is simply beyond the pale.
Hart’s party holds the House by a slim margin, 219-211 with five vacancies, so it’s quite obvious Democrats are trying to add another card to their deck by trying to overturn an election that was recounted and certified two months ago.
This is a total attempted power grab by Democrats in Congress.
Congresswoman Meeks doesn’t deserve this type of treatment. She was duly elected and is doing her job representing the people of Iowa’s 2nd District.
We hope the Democrats’ ill-advised efforts fail and the American people see this hypocrisy and abuse of power for what it really is.
