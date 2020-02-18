We are fortunate to have several food pantries in our community that help those in need throughout the year.
The efforts of these organizations benefit hundreds upon hundreds of people each year and should never go unnoticed.
While these food pantries do a lot of good for so many, they are nonprofits and operate solely on monetary donations and grants that they are able to get.
Since funding for these nonprofits is always tight, we as a community have an obligation to do whatever it can, whether though monetary donations or pantry goods, to help these organizations.
One way to step up and support this effort is the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser that helps raise money for these food pantries.
Now in its eighth year and in the works for months, those involved have gotten bowls from Western Kentucky University, local high schools and members of the public who have taken classes at the local pottery studios or gone to a big bowl-making event that the Warren County Public Library sponsored in December.
Organizers of the event expect this year to be really big, with more than 1,000 bowls that will be on display today at Sloan Convention Center from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Those involved with the event are asking for a $15 donation. Those who come to the event and donate will get to see the bowls on display and will get to pick out the one that is their favorite to take home with them.
Event organizer Garry Taylor said it very well of the event when he said, “It serves as a reminder to them that they have made a difference in the life of someone right here in our community who would otherwise be looking at an empty bowl at meal time.”
This really is an important event that serves a great cause, which is helping the less fortunate. It is also very telling that in the event’s first year they had 200 bowls made and now are up to 1,000 bowls. It demonstrates the extent our community has embraced the Empty Bowls fundraiser.
We are very hopeful that there is a big turnout tonight for this event, which has the real potential to help these food pantries better serve those in need.
