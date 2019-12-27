We are very fortunate in Warren County to have a wonderful library with four branch locations.
On a given day, adults can be seen in these Warren County Public Library facilities reading books, learning on computers and checking out books or DVDs, while kids play in the neat areas set aside for them.
These buildings serve a lot of people, and as our community continues to grow, the libraries need to expand as well. The library’s Main Branch on State Street is an older building that was built several decades ago and – while still a very serviceable library that sees a lot of foot traffic on a daily basis – it now needs to expand.
Plans are in place for that to happen. While it is going to be a costly project at $1.5 million, it is a wise investment we wholeheartedly support. The library, which is funded by property taxes, has been setting aside money from its operating budget for years to cover the work.
The work will mostly involve making better use of the building’s existing space, although a little more than 2,000 square feet will be added.
On the State Street side will be a Children’s Activity Room, which will be connected to a covered entry port off the front of the building. At the back in the northeast corner, some administration spaces will be added, along with some offices and a staff workroom.
The expansion will also involve enhancements to the back, as well, with a covered area so that people can walk up the steps without worrying about rain or snow. It will take away minimal parking along the northeast corner, where they will be adding on the administration addition.
The expansion will also allow the library to turn the cafe area into an Idea Lab, much like the one at the Bob Kirby Branch on Iron Skillet Court.
There will also be a “unique collection” of items that will be available for checkout, such as a cake pan collection, jewelry making tool kit and a metal stamping tool kit.
These enhancements are supposed to be finished in December 2020.
We are super excited about the expansions and the nice additions the library is planning. We think the public will be really happy with the end result.
