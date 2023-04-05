There are no guarantees of well-being and mental health for our next generation, minus the hard work of parents, teachers, churches and our community as a whole looking out for these children.
There are many traps for them – including drugs, violence and the breakup of families. It should not go without mention those who work hard to provide a secure, stable chance for our kids – we’re speaking here specifically about the Family Enrichment Center and its director, Nickie Jones, who just celebrated 20 years of child advocacy in her role at the organization that has grown here and branched out to other areas of southcentral Kentucky.
Jones was honored with a plaque Friday for her efforts.
“Her guidance has caused the agency to grow to offer 10 programs in six counties in our region,” said FEC Board Chair Melanie Watts. “The agency has also moved from two 100-year-old houses to our location currently here on Adams Street.”
It takes a village, it is said, to raise children to adulthood with a strong emotional and spiritual bedrock and opportunities to be productive and pursue happiness and meaning.
The efforts of FEC and Jones, along with her entire organization, is important, as evidenced by the crowd that gathered to honor her dedication to advocate for children.
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month as proclaimed by Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman, who was at the award ceremony Friday along with City Commissioners Sue Parrigin, Melinda Hill, Dana Beasley-Brown and Carlos Bailey.
City leaders praised Jones’ work and that of the FEC.
Crossland Community Church Pastor Gregg Farrell led a prayer at the event, and it encapsulated the hope and the dedication to young people that our community has at the forefront of its mind.
Churches provide a safe haven and a chance at spiritual growth, and in the wake of the recent Nashville school shootings, Farrell struck a chord with his prayer about the protection of our next generation.
“But Father, today we end in triumph because good is going to win,” Farrell said during the prayer. “We’re going to be relentless like pit bulls, we’re going to chase after the well-being of any child within our arm’s reach.”
We salute not only Jones and the FEC but all parents, churches, schools and others who are mindful that children need our help in many ways.