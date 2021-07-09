The thing about being any sort of public servant or first responder is that you never really know when you’ll receive a call to action. In certain walks of life, it’s impossible to fully “clock out,” so to speak.
Such was the case last month for Russellville’s Paul Marchese, a licensed emergency medical technician and volunteer firefighter with the Russellville Rural Fire Department. While vacationing at Panama City Beach, Fla., Marchese spotted a woman who went under the surface of the Gulf of Mexico for a long period of time, then resurfaced in obvious distress.
Marchese acted quickly, entering the water to retrieve the woman and bringing her back to the beach before tragedy struck – which, on that particular day, was a real possibility. There was a double-red flag warning on the beach, according to the Panama City News-Herald, meaning conditions in the water were so dangerous that swimmers were threatened with fines or arrest. The newspaper reported that six people were rescued that day from the rough surf, and one 37-year-old woman died later at a hospital after falling victim to the strong tides.
So, Marchese’s presence on the beach that day was, quite literally, a godsend for the woman he saved.
“I’m just glad I was within reach of her,” Marchese later told the Daily News. “I’m thankful I was able to provide a service. Any Good Samaritan would’ve done the same thing I did.”
He’s probably right about that, which is a testament to the dedication of those who heed the call to enter public service. This is just one example of many situations when off-duty emergency responders do whatever it takes to help a person in need, and it’s a sign that Marchese – who recently moved to Russellville from Massachusetts – is a great addition to the southcentral Kentucky community.
“I believe people are put where they are supposed to be,” RRFD Fire Chief Cheryl Allen told the Daily News. “And Paul was there at the right place at the right time.”
He certainly was, and it is comforting to be reminded that folks like Marchese call this area home.