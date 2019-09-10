The late Brig. Gen. Victor H. Strahm, who lived in Bowling Green as a young man, is a true military legend.
The World War I fighter ace and World War II veteran was a pioneer in the age of using aircraft in battles. During “the war to end all wars,” Strahm flew planes for the U.S. Army in the 91st Aero Observation Squadron during WWI and served in France for 10 months. He was designated an “ace” for shooting down five confirmed German planes.
This is quite an accomplishment, as one must remember the planes of the World War I era were single-propeller planes with not much armament besides a mounted machine gun with a trigger that had to be continuously pulled while firing. Shooting down five German planes was quite a big deal for that time, which was really the beginning of aircraft combat.
After WWI, he served as a test pilot, flew in numerous races and even did some flying for movies. He was a daredevil and was always willing to help improve new aircraft, according to Jonathan Jeffrey, department head for the Department of Library Special Collections and the Manuscripts and Folklife Archives coordinator at Western Kentucky University, as well as a contributing author to “That Perfect Feeling in the Air,” a book about Strahm’s life and career.
When WWII began, Strahm was assigned as a chief planner in the U.S. Ninth Air Force. In diaries from 1944, Strahm detailed his role in strategizing the tactical air support for D-Day. He received numerous awards throughout his career, including the Distinguished Service Cross for his reconnaissance work.
Flying planes during World War II, which were much more advanced than the ones Strahm flew during World War I, had to be a real change for Strahm, but from all accounts he adapted quite easily and made a respected name for himself in the military.
Following WWII, Strahm stayed in the military and was instrumental in helping form the modern U.S. Air Force. Strahm died in 1957.
Although Strahm is no longer with us, his memory will live on for a long time as he is going to be inducted into the Kentucky Aviation Hall of Fame on Nov. 16 in Lexington.
He was a pioneer in aviation who in his later life used his experience to teach other flyers that knowledge.
We can think of no one who deserves this induction into the Kentucky Aviation Hall of Fame more than Strahm. It’s particularly significant since he was one of a few flying aces from Kentucky.
