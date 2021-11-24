It’s hard to believe that Thursday we will celebrate another Thanksgiving.
It seems like just yesterday that Americans last observed this historic holiday.
Thanksgiving has been an official annual tradition since 1863, when President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed it a national holiday during the Civil War.
For many generations since Lincoln proclaimed it a national holiday, Thanksgiving has endured. We believe we are better for it as a nation because it not only brings people together, it makes us appreciate the blessings of life.
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time when friends and family get together for some food, such as turkey and dressing, twice-baked potatoes, ham, green beans, sweet corn, cranberries, pumpkin pie and many other good things.
While eating is a big part of it, there is a lot more to Thanksgiving than just the food. It’s a time for many people to see relatives and other loved ones who they might not see very often because they live in other towns or out of state. It’s a time to catch up with them and see what is going on in their lives.
For a lot of people, Thanksgiving is also a special day to watch Thanksgiving Day parades and college and NFL games.
On this most important day, we should all reflect on the positive things in our lives and be thankful for our loved ones. It is also a time to reflect and remember the loved ones who are not here with us anymore but are always in our thoughts. On this day, let’s also remember the less fortunate who may be struggling to find a Thanksgiving meal or don’t have any family or loved ones with whom to spend the holiday.
While we are enjoying Thanksgiving, let us also reflect and say a prayer for our brave soldiers. We should also reflect and say a prayer for their families who can’t be with their loved ones on this holiday.
It also cannot be said enough that we wish everyone who will be traveling this Thanksgiving, whether it be by car, train, bus or air, to please travel safely to and from your destination. This is one of the busiest holidays for traveling, so we urge everyone to please be extra careful.
We wish everyone a very happy and blessed Thanksgiving.
