How does learning to prepare a steak dinner or make out a restaurant’s budget help address one of the biggest problems facing our country’s prison system?
Simply put, learning to serve meals may well mean that inmates are less likely to serve more time once their sentences have ended.
And that’s very much a meat-and-potatoes issue.
The nonprofit Prison Scholars Fund notes that recidivism (the tendency of a convicted criminal to reoffend) is a key reason our country has a mass incarceration problem that costs taxpayers more than $80 billion per year.
That drain on federal, state and local government budgets continues to grow largely because of those repeat offenders.
Recidivism is also a big contributor to prison overcrowding, a chronic problem at the Warren County Regional Jail.
Research done by the Prison Scholars Fund shows that 67.8% of all released prisoners are re-arrested within three years of release, creating a “revolving door” effect in jails.
Stopping that revolving door (or at least slowing it down) is where that steak dinner comes in.
As part of Warren County Jailer Stephen Harmon’s efforts to improve inmates’ chances of successful reentry into society, the local jail has started teaming with food vendor Aramark’s In2Work program that trains participating inmates in food preparation, food safety and restaurant management.
It’s the first such program at a county jail in Kentucky, although Aramark has already started the training in state prisons.
Aramark and Harmon are to be commended for initiating a program that can not only help address recidivism but also help address the shortage of qualified food service workers.
Inmates who complete the program successfully earn certification from the National Restaurant Association, giving them a great chance to land a job and avoid sliding back into a life of crime.
A study published in the Journal of Experimental Criminology found that inmates who participated in correctional education programs were 28% less likely to return to jail than inmates who didn’t participate.
That statistic indicates that the food service training has the potential to take a big bite out of the number of repeat offenders and perhaps reduce jail overcrowding.
Which is the whole idea, Aramark Correctional Services Regional Vice President Bob Barr said.
“The In2Work program is an opportunity to help build marketable job skills through food service and retail training,” Barr said.
That opportunity isn’t lost on the four Warren County inmates who were recognized last week as the first to complete the three-month program locally.
One of them, Lamont Edmonds, 42, said: “I’m just searching for a better life. I want to take care of my family. I should be getting out this year, and I’d like to have a job immediately.”
Aramark In2Work Program Director Nicole McVaugh said the program has had success in placing graduates in restaurant jobs and itself hires some of the released inmates.
Aramark also provides scholarship opportunities for In2Work graduates and their dependents, adding to the program’s benefits.
Small wonder, then, that Harmon said there’s a waiting list of inmates wanting to participate in the next round of In2Work.
Scott Vineyard, the Aramark employee who serves as food service director at the jail and as In2Work instructor, has nearly 30 applicants for the next round of instruction that starts soon.
We commend Aramark and the Warren County jail for teaming up to make this opportunity available to those inmates.
We hope all those who complete the training are able to find jobs that help them provide for themselves and their families.
And, finally, we hope the inmates completing the In2Work program never see the inside of a jail again after they complete their sentences.