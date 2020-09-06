Being an elected official has to be a tough job whether it’s on the local, state or federal level.
No matter what decisions you make or how you choose to run your city, county, police department, etc., you’re simply going to have people who are going to give you their piece of mind about it.
That’s the nature of the job, and elected officials know this likely before they’re even elected to their respective offices.
But in politics we sometimes see where a constituent can take it too far in regards to continuously berating a duly elected public official.
Ever since Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower was elected to his position in November 2018, there has been one constant critic who just can’t seem to come to grips that Hightower is our county’s duly elected sheriff.
We are, of course, referring to Woodburn resident Ron Ford, who lost several races for Warren County sheriff against then-Warren County Sheriff Jerry Gaines and most recently lost to Hightower in the Republican primary last year.
While you do have to commend Ford for throwing his hat into the ring and putting he and his family out there in trying to become our sheriff, he didn’t win against Hightower and through his actions of late one gets the distinct impression that he is still very much very bitter and angry over it.
In the past 10 days or so, Ford has been driving and parking his truck around town at various locations with a mobile billboard behind his truck. The bright yellow sign features a picture of Hightower holding a poster with the handwritten message “Black Lives Matter.”
The claim that Ford is embarrassingly trying to make is that Hightower supports a “terrorist” organization.
This is simply an absurd suggestion for Ford to even try to make. Sure, it’s his First Amendment right to drive around and display this billboard, but the message he is trying to convey is simply not grounded in fact.
We would argue that to the contrary while other cities and towns are seeing looting, rioting and anarchy, we believe Hightower has done an extremely good job in keeping our town safe by building relationships and good communications with the minority community, as the Bowling Green Police Department has done as well.
He should be applauded for that, not shamed as Ford is trying to do to him. The local Black Lives Matter organization in our city has held peaceful protests every time they’ve demonstrated. They, too, should be recognized for exercising a constitutional right in a responsible manner.
Ford’s actions do nothing to bring this community together. Rather, his actions are an attempt to divide us as a community.
Hightower summed up Ford’s shameful actions quite well in a three-minute post on social media that was printed in this newspaper last weekend.
“I have pity for the individual who spent money for the sign and gas money to drive it around,” Hightower said. “He is obviously bitter and resentful to have done so poorly in election after election, but I refuse to let his obvious efforts to instigate division among us take hold. ... I’m thoroughly disgusted that he would imply that citizens of Bowling Green are terrorists.”
We couldn’t agree more with Hightower’s assessment of Ford.
The voters spoke last November and rejected Ford.
Ford needs to really get a life in all honesty and get over his anger and bitterness toward Hightower.
At the end of the day, Ford would be wise to put away his billboard that isn’t factually accurate and wait three more years and once again challenge Hightower for sheriff.
And if he gets defeated again, it’s on him and him only, just like it’s been on him since being defeated last November, but bitterness and denial are sadly keeping him from realizing that.
