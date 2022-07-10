This week, downtown Bowling Green will have a new draw for visitors.
In this case, it’s not a new business or tourist attraction, it’s a concept.
The newly named Fountain Row Entertainment Destination Center is slated to officially start Friday.
As the Daily News has previously reported, an EDC is essentially a broad area that is covered by a state liquor license. The EDC designation allows for the open carry of alcohol at specific times and while within the EDC boundaries.
Cities vying for important tourism dollars have been utilizing EDCs, or their equivalent, for many years across the country. This includes most cities in Kentucky that have tourism destinations.
After years of discussion and study, the city of Bowling Green this summer finalized the details of the local EDC and received the needed state permission.
The program includes a branding of the covered area as Fountain Row. A new logo will be used on the cups and signage for the EDC.
For now, Fountain Row will operate from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays beginning this week.
The EDC stretches from 11th Avenue by Mellow Mushroom down to Sixth Avenue and across to Bowling Green Ballpark.
No business is required to participate, but so far nearly 20 businesses in the area have signed on.
EDC visitors will be able to take alcoholic beverages out of the participating businesses in single-use cups as long as they remain inside the EDC’s boundaries and dispose of their drink before entering another business.
While there have been a handful of stakeholders and downtown residents who expressed concerns about a possible increase in trash and noise, the overwhelming majority of downtown business owners have spoken in favor of the effort to boost tourism.
Bowling Green’s downtown has seen millions of dollars in investments in recent years and remains a crown jewel for the city. We believe the EDC will be another vehicle to show off downtown and will do nothing but boost Bowling Green as a destination.
– Fountain Row will officially open Friday after a kickoff festival at Fountain Square Park from 3 to 5 p.m. The event will feature a ribbon-cutting as well as live music and giveaways.
