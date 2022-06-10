When forward-thinking companies are thinking about making a move, industrial recruiters must be ready.
And Bowling Green has once again displayed that it’s among the leaders in that field.
Semi-trailer maker Fruehauf held a ceremonial ribbon-cutting last week for its new plant in Warren County’s Kentucky Transpark. As part of the celebration, company and local officials all hailed the process that brought Fruehauf to Bowling Green.
“The building and the support offered made the decision to move to Bowling Green an easy one,” said Tom Wiseman, president of Fruehauf Inc.
By having a “speculative” building available last year, the Transpark was able to persuade Fruehauf to bring its first U.S. manufacturing plant in a quarter-century to the burgeoning industrial park, the Daily News’ Don Sergent reported.
Already home to 75 employees, the building that is expected to eventually have nearly 290 workers gave Fruehauf an opportunity to move quickly.
“The plot had been leveled and prepped for the building. We were able to make some changes to tailor it to our needs. It worked out quite well,” Wiseman said.
It was certainly no accident that Bowling Green rose to the top of the list. It took hard work and forward-thinking local leadership.
The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce has won numerous national awards for its industry-recruitment efforts, and this process is another feather in its cap.
While some companies, like the recently announced Envision AESC electric-vehicle battery plant, put up their own plants, chamber President and CEO Ron Bunch knows the value of having buildings ready when prospects are scouting sites.
“We always try to have buildings ready,” he said. “Statistics show that seven out of 10 industrial prospects want a building, not just a site.”
The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority also accommodated Fruehauf, approving last year up to $4 million in tax incentives over 10 years as an enticement.
We welcome Fruehauf to Bowling Green, and we again credit the local chamber and its partners for helping make it happen.
“Our Opinion” pieces in the Bowling Green Daily News exclusively represent the majority opinion of the newspaper’s editorial board and do not necessarily reflect the viewpoints or beliefs of any other Daily News employees.