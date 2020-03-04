In many cases, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s mouth is his own worst enemy as he seeks his party’s nomination to face President Donald Trump in November.
Time after time while on the stump, Biden has made statements that leave some wondering if he is all there or if “that’s just Biden for you.”
Who can forget when Biden didn’t know what part of a weapon the magazine was? He got confused trying to explain it and then in trying to correct himself. Who can forget his repeated telling of a false story about pinning medals on soldiers in a combat zone?
Many can recall him speaking about working with segregationist U.S. senators in the 1970s. Who can forget as well Biden speaking on the stump and referring to his late son, Beau, as being the attorney general of the United States. This was, of course, wrong. Beau Biden was attorney general of Delaware, not of the U.S.
Biden’s list of gaffes goes on and on. Among his latest mistakes were Biden’s repeated comments that he was arrested in South Africa during apartheid while trying to visit Nelson Mandela, who had just been released from prison. Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Andrew Young called Biden out on this and Biden was forced to acknowledge that he was, in fact, not arrested.
And during a recent Democratic debate in South Carolina, Biden made another serious gaffe when he stated that 150 million people have been killed by guns since 2007.
Not only is this statement utterly false, it’s also worth noting that Biden’s math was faulty, because it would mean that in a country of about 330 million people, nearly half of the population had been killed by guns.
In reality, the heavily inflated figure grossly misrepresented gun deaths in America since 2007. From 2007 to 2017, the number of firearm deaths in the U.S. was 373,663. This number includes both violent firearm deaths and unintentional or accidental deaths. Biden’s campaign later acknowledged the candidate’s error and claimed he had intended to say there have been 150,000 people killed by firearm homicides since 2007.
On Monday, after two Democratic presidential candidates, U.S. Sen. Amy Kloubachar, D-Minn. and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, dropped out of the race, Biden made a speech with two more embarrassing gaffes.
During his campaign rally speech in Houston on Monday, Biden seemingly forgot the well-known words to the Declaration of Independence.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women created by the you know, you know the thing,” he said to a confused audience.
In the same speech, Biden also mistakenly referred to Super Tuesday as Super Thursday.
This man wants to be commander in chief. These gaffes are reminiscent of a man who is confused and often embellishes things that he has to know aren’t true.
If Biden is the eventual nominee, we hope people remember all of these gaffes, calculated distortions and other off-the-wall comments, which suggest he might not be up to the job. This might explain, at least in part, why former President Barack Obama has not yet endorsed his former vice president.
