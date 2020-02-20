The Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society does a wonderful job taking in stray animals, caring for them and helping many find new homes through the adoption process.
As a community, we are fortunate to have the humane society because all of the good it does. Like many nonprofit organizations, it operates on a tight budget and needs all the outside help it can get.
Fortunately, through the years people and local entities have reached out and donated money and time to this great organization to keep it operating. But like other organizations, it can never have enough money to pay for all the things needed at the shelter.
This is why it was a huge deal to learn that the Petco Foundation gave the agency a surprise grant last week in the amount of $250,000. The gift was part of more than $10 million in grants the Petco Foundation committed to animal welfare organizations as part of its annual process to invest in the “most effective lifesaving animal welfare organizations nationwide.”
This was a very generous and needed donation from Petco to the humane society and it was much appreciated, to say the least. This amount of money can go a long way toward meeting needs at the shelter.
Lorri Hare, executive director of the humane society, said this will go a long way toward helping with its five-year plan that was submitted about a year ago.
“It is going to go toward many programs to help us save as many lives as possible,” she said. “We are truly grateful. We worked really hard on that grant and it is a blessing.”
Hare said the grant goes to all the animals at the shelter, but it does have a focus on the Community Cat Program.
“Right now cats are the most euthanized animals in shelters right now,” Hare said. “It will also go toward low-cost spaying and neutering. We will continue the $10 spay and neuter for cats for anybody and we will also continue with the $10 pit bull spay and neuter because cats and pit bulls, when you go into any shelter in the United States, are the animals in the most danger. We want to do everything we can to target those and prevent them from ending up in shelters.”
This grant will go a long way in helping these animals from being euthanized and also helping with the spaying and neutering program. This newspaper has often editorialized that we wished more and more people would take the time to have their pets spayed or neutered. Hopefully, through this most generous grant, more animals’ lives will be saved and more can done to improve the shelter.
