It would be hard to imagine a person who has been more intwined with Bowling Green history than Kathryn Brown Gilbert.
Gilbert will turn 106 in August and was a pioneer in Bowling Green’s business community and beyond.
Glenda White, Gilbert’s daughter and only child, outlined Gilbert’s numerous achievements to the Daily News’ Don Sergent recently.
The list is impressive.
She was a L&N Railroad worker who could often be found climbing up the coal cars to inspect them and briefly worked in a Curtiss-Wright Corp. defense plant during World War II. She graduated from the Bowling Green Business University, where she was known as a champion dancer. The school later merged with Western Kentucky University.
Gilbert married U.S. Army Sgt. Vernon Gilbert in 1945 and soon after went to work as secretary of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce.
A Bowling Green Daily News article from 1950 noted that Gilbert was a one-woman show at the chamber, acting as “manager, secretary ... and even window-washer.”
Gilbert oversaw the growth of the chamber from 150 members to 350 and pledges from $4,000 to $13,000 during a four-year period.
“Looking back, she was pretty popular,” White said. “People would come to her if they needed to know anything about Bowling Green.
“She was quite important. She was somebody.”
Gilbert also worked with her husband in a downtown retail business and served six terms as president of the city’s Lioness Club. She is now the oldest living member of Bowling Green’s First Baptist Church.
Gilbert was a true trailblazer, and Bowling Green is undoubtedly a better place thanks to her efforts.
She is also an inspiration – she drove a car until age 99 and danced at her granddaughter’s wedding when she was 100.
Her example of community involvement and hard work serve as wonderful examples, and we wish her continued good health for many more years to come.
