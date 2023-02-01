Jimmie Gipson left an indelible mark on many employees’ lives and those of his family and community.
Gipson, the retired CEO of Houchens Industries who passed away Saturday at the age of 81, helped spur the growth of Houchens from a fledgling company to a massive Employee Stock Owner Plan (ESOP) company that has grown into a multi-billion enterprise based in Bowling Green.
The success of the ESOP has provided strong retirement options for those who spend time working for the company. Houchens has been an enormous southcentral Kentucky success, no doubt in no small part to Gipson’s leadership.
He graduated from Bowling Green Business University, a center of learning now longer in operation but which produced many successful business leaders. The university had a strong reputation for producing business leaders in a time when most state institutions did not offer such training.
According to the Western Kentucky University website, the Bowling Green Business University produced alumni such as Cordell Hull, who was the secretary of state under President Franklin D. Roosevelt, former Kentucky governor Louis B. Nunn and Wiley Rutledge, a former U.S. Supreme Court justice.
Other local notables were Joe “Top” Orendorf, a former bank president and stock broker, J.C. Holland and J.R. Meany, both of whom founded accounting firms, former Warren District Judge Henry Potter and former Warren Circuit Judges William Allender and J. David Francis.
Gipson put his top-flight education to work over a long and productive career. He was a respected family man and worked diligently to advance Houchens’ status as a powerful economic force nationwide.
Gipson will long be remembered for his contributions to his workplace, community and family. He set a wonderful example of what it means to be a strong, caring man and garnered much deserved respect.