Last school year, we had to watch as our children went off to school every day with masks on.
We know this wasn’t a pleasant experience for them, especially the younger children in elementary school and a little older. Thankfully, for the past few months many Kentuckians have been vaccinated, school has been out and children haven’t had to wear masks in public.
It’s a big relief for them not having to deal with masks every day, especially in the hottest months of the year. That is why we were so happy to learn recently that the superintendents from both school districts in our community announced that they will not require children to wear masks during the coming school year.
The development comes after new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorizing fully vaccinated students to go without masks during the coming school year. Vaccines are highly effective at preventing COVID-19 and, if you do contract it, the illness will not be serious. The CDC also recommends students maintain a physical distance of 3 feet from each other in classrooms. In addition, unvaccinated students should continue to wear masks, get weekly COVID-19 testing and practice proper hand hygiene.
However, these are only recommendations. Local school districts are empowered to make their own decisions on such matters.
Bowling Green Independent School District Superintendent Gary Fields said last week that students and staff can continue to wear masks if they wish. The district will continue to promote hand hygiene and other efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Fields also said the district will continue its partnership for school nurses provided by Graves Gilbert Clinic and that rapid COVID-19 testing will continue to be available.
Fields acknowledged there will still be COVID-19 cases because that is the world we live in, but he said it’s important for children’s lives to return to normalcy where they can interact with their friends and teachers without having to wear a mask.
We believe Fields is right on target in his statement. It’s beyond time to return to normalcy after more than a year of living through what could easily be described as a long nightmare.
Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton echoed Fields’ comments and added, “Though masks are not required, WCPS does encourage those that have not been vaccinated and children younger than 12 years of age to wear masks.
Under the CDC mandate, all public schools in the country, including WCPS and BGISD, require all students and staff even if vaccinated to wear masks when riding buses. This includes transportation to and from school, field trips, athletic events, etc.
That is a federal government mandate, so the local school boards have no say about it.
We’re highly encouraged by our superintendents’ decision to allow children to return to school this year without having to wear masks. We understand that it was necessary last school year, but as COVID-19 numbers decrease and more people in our community and state get vaccinated we believe they made the right decision.
Barring anything drastically changing with COVID-19 in the next two weeks, it will be nice to see all of our children’s faces. We need to give them the chance to go to school normally and enjoy their friends without wearing those uncomfortable and irritating masks.