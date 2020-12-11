The COVID-19 pandemic has decimated countless families locally and across the country.
Also taking a massive hit from the disease has been businesses that have had to close their doors or have seen a massive drop-off in business.
It is no secret that small, local businesses are the lifeblood of any community. Without the deep pockets of corporate support, many of these local businesses have been decimated; many may never reopen.
One local program, however, aims to lend a helping hand.
BG CARES was established this year by the city of Bowling Green with $1.885 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Recovery Act funds.
City officials worked to establish a program with the CARE Act funds to help Bowling Green-based businesses weather the COVID-19 storm.
Through the program, businesses can get $2,500 (for business with up to 25 employees) or $5,000 for businesses with up to 50 employees.
Selected businesses can use the funds for rent, utilities, mortgage payments or PPE purchases.
With hundreds of businesses applying for the grants in the program’s first few weeks, the city recently tweaked program guidelines to make more businesses eligible for the funding.
Those tweaks included increasing an eligible business’ gross revenue from $2 million to $5 million and eliminating the guideline that businesses that had received Paycheck Protection Program grants or Economic Injury Disaster Loans were not be eligible for BG CARES.
City Neighborhood and Community Services Department Director Bren Childers said businesses having received PPP funds “was the No. 1 reason we were turning them down.”
“We encourage businesses that have looked at it before to look at it again and apply,” Childers told the Daily News.
The BG CARES grants, unfortunately, are not likely to keep every small, local business afloat during these trying times. But the funding can be a lifeline for businesses on the brink.
We applaud the city for creating the program, and encourage residents in southcentral Kentucky to patronize local businesses this holiday shopping season.
These small steps can do much to bolster these businesses and help them survive these trying times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.