Boys & Girls Clubs of America has a proven history of making a difference in children's lives.
Scottsville's club on Monday provided a sneak peek at its new facility, one which certainly will provide opportunities for Allen County youth to have another outlet for fun, growth and mentorship, much needed now as ever.
The statistics, according to the Boys & Girls Club of America website, bear out the assets clubs have in their communities.
•97% of club teens expect to graduate from high school;
•80% had submitted an application to post-secondary education;
•75% of regularly attending members said they volunteered in their communities, clubs, schools or neighborhoods at least once in the past year;
•89% of club youth said they can stand up for what is right;
•91% reported that as a leader, they make sure everyone feels important.
Boys & Girls Clubs' mission is "to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring responsible citizens."
The club in Bowling Green has a long history of guiding young people through various programs and access to its facility. Franklin-Simpson also has a club in full swing.
It's wonderful to see that Allen County is following suit.
The Scottsville club began in January 2020 in a temporary space but has grown into a new facility.
We anticipate the Scottsville club, much like others across the region and the country, will be a staple for many youth as it continues to grow and prosper.
Through volunteers and mentors and staff, the Scottsville community will be blessed with this opportunity to give Allen County youth a stable, organized and productive venue to grow into young adulthood.
We commend Allen County leaders and the community for taking this step and wish them well as they build on this backdrop for their next generation.