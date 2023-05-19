Buc-ee's site work is underway in Smiths Grove. Menards is moving forward to build a location in Bowling Green.
And for good measure, Jack in the Box, a chain moving in Kentucky's direction, is a down the road possibility to locate in Bowling Green, the state's third-largest city and growing exponentially into a much larger retail and industrial destination.
These are just recent developments, signals that the area continues to be ripe for investment.
Industry is pouring in to our region. Drive past the Transpark and see the industrial muscle that is growing here.
These variables are well-documented. The city is in the midst of a change from what was once a somewhat sleepy college town into a metro area with a much wider attraction in terms of industry, businesses and more people.
Growth, they say, is good, and it is a sign of a healthy and vibrant economy. With this continued surge in population – Bowling Green has an estimated population now of about 75,000, Warren County is at around 140,000 – a surge of needs also is brewing.
More roads, streets, utilities, fire and police protection, traffic headaches in the short term, etc. It's not unreasonable to say traffic already can be a pain for area motorists.
Planners no doubt are hard at work as growth continues. Life in the area is going to be much different in the next 20 years.
We should be appreciative that we live in such an area of the country that is a magnet for others.
Here's hoping that we can keep up with the changes that are in store. The reality is that continued change and growth is coming, whether one likes it or not.
With a concentrated effort and acknowledgment of that fact, the continued transition from small town to a bustling regional powerhouse will be much smoother.